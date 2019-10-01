Officials are on the scene after not one, but two train cars have derailed in Tuscola County.
Details are scarce, but village officials tell us one of the cars jumped the tracks in downtown Akron.
A second derailed about two blocks south of the downtown area, and that one was full of soybeans.
Right now East Street in that area is closed.
We are working to bring you more information.
