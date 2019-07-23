The major crimes unit is investigating two separate shooting incidents in Flint Monday evening.
Police responded to the first incident in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Ave. at about 7 p.m. where a man had crashed his vehicle and was found to have a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
A second victim was found with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of E. Dewey Street a short time later.
That man was also taken to Hurley Medical Center, treated and released.
Police are asking that anyone with information on either shooting please contact Det. Matthew Kalakay at 810 237-6963 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL (5245).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.