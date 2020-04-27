We’re working to get more information following a two-vehicle accident in Midland County.
Crews were called to Magrudder and W. Kent in Midland County’s Jasper Township on Monday, April 27.
TV5 crews at the scene said a semi and SUV collided, with the SUV ending up in the ditch.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.