A two-vehicle crash injured two people in Sanilac County.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12:50 p.m., Sanilac County 911 received a report about a crash on Brockway Road, near Town Hall Road in Speaker Township.
A 57-year-old man and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were heading south on Brockway in a 1992 Dodge pickup truck.
A 2006 Ford Escape, driven by a 23-year-old woman from Yale, was northbound and turned in front of the Dodge pickup truck, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
After the vehicles collided, the Dodge truck came to rest in the roadway and the Ford Escape went into the west ditch.
The passenger of the Dodge and the driver of the Ford were treated at the scene and taken to Port Huron McLaren for non-life-threatening injuries. The Dodge driver was not injured.
Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.
