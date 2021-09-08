Officers responded to a crash at an intersection with no working traffic signals as utility crews continue work to restore power to the region.
It happened at N. Center Road and State Street in Saginaw Township Wednesday morning, Sept. 8.
Two people, a male and female, in an SUV were northbound on Center Road and stopped at the State Street intersection. The SUV continued into the intersection and was struck by another westbound vehicle on State Road.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital for observation. The passenger in the SUV was examined by paramedics on the scene. At this time, their injuries do not appear to be serious or life-threatening.
