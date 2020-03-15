Police responded to a report of a crash at Atherton and Ogemaw in Flint just after 3:30 p.m. on March 15, according to dispatch.
Police said it was a two-vehicle crash that injured four adults and injured one child.
We have no other details at this time.
Stay with TV5 as more information comes into our continuous news center.
