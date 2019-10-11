Michigan State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a woman and injured several others.
On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., troopers were sent to M-65, just north of Curtis Road in Plainfield Township.
The preliminary investigation shows that a northbound 2018 Dodge minivan crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of a southbound Nissan Rogue.
Police said the Nissan tried to avoid the minivan, but the vehicles collided nearly head-on.
The minivan then rolled over and came to rest on its roof on the west side of the roadway.
Six people were inside the minivan and it was driven by a 76-year-old man from California.
One of those occupants, a 70-year-old woman from California, died at the scene, police said.
Another passenger was airlifted to a downstate hospital. The other four occupants inside the minivan were taken to a local hospital.
Police said several were then transferred to downstate hospitals by helicopter for their critical injuries.
The Nissan was driven by a 42-year-old woman from Hale. She was taken to a local hospital.
MSP are waiting to identify the woman killed in this crash until the family has been notified.
This incident remains under investigation.
