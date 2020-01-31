Two vehicles broke through the ice on a bay in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

It happened on Little Bay de Noc.

The water where the vehicles were was not very deep and nobody was hurt, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"With temperature fluctuations, things can be a little dicey out on the icy," the DNR said in a Facebook post.

