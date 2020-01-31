Two vehicles broke through the ice on a bay in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
It happened on Little Bay de Noc.
The water where the vehicles were was not very deep and nobody was hurt, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
"With temperature fluctuations, things can be a little dicey out on the icy," the DNR said in a Facebook post.
For tips on ice safety, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.