Police have found the two vehicles believed to be involved with a hit-and-run in Flint Township that left a man injured.
A pedestrian is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Flint Township.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Ballenger Highway just south of Flushing Road for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
A Chevrolet Malibu and Chrysler 300 were found after media coverage and community members coming forward with information, Flint Township police said.
No charges are pending but police still investigating the crash.
The victim was taken to the local hospital for treatment and he’s listed in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.