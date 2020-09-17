Police have found the two vehicles believed to be involved with a hit-and-run in Flint Township that left a man injured.

A pedestrian is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Flint Township.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Ballenger Highway just south of Flushing Road for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

A Chevrolet Malibu and Chrysler 300 were found after media coverage and community members coming forward with information, Flint Township police said.

No charges are pending but police still investigating the crash. 

The victim was taken to the local hospital for treatment and he’s listed in serious condition.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.