Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash on US-127 Sunday, July 7.
The crash happened on the southbound side, about a mile a south of M-55 in Roscommon County.
Police say a driver rear ended another vehicle, causing both to rollover. That driver was cited for careless driving.
At least one person and a dog were in the victim's vehicle.
Police shared a picture of the dog, Rosie, hanging out in a patrol car while medical personnel took care of her owner.
No further information has been released.
