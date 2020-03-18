Two Wayne State University employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.
The university said these are the first confirmed cases of coronavirus at the school.
They said health officials are in communication with the employees and are reaching out to individuals who may have had contact with them. Those individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Wayne State said that will continue to provide updates here.
