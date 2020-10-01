Two women have been arrested in Gladwin County for allegedly breaking into homes.
Paige Fry, 31, from Taylor, and Jessica Rhodes, 29 from Ecorse, were arrested on Sept. 25, accused of breaking into two different homes in the Sugar Springs area of Butman Township, deputies report.
Fry was charged with two counts of home invasion—2nd degree, two counts of larceny in a building, and one count of larceny of firearms. She is being held in the Gladwin County Jail on two separate cash surety bonds.
Rhodes was charged with two counts of home invasion-2nd degree, two counts of larceny in a building, and one count of larceny of firearms. She is also being held in the Gladwin County Jail on two separate cash surety bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.