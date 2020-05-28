Two women were arrested for allegedly embezzling money from their mother.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake post began investigating an embezzlement of a vulnerable adult case in February of 2020.
During the investigation, police learned money was being withdrawn and transferred from multiple accounts in the name of a 79-year-old Grayling woman.
Police said they discovered nearly $130,000 was used from the various accounts by the woman's daughters, a 54-year-old Frederic woman and a 59-year-old Grayling woman.
The two women were arrested on May 22 for embezzlement of a vulnerable adult over $1,000 and under $20,000.
