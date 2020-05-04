Two 20-year-old women were injured in an ATV crash over the weekend.
It happened about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 in Sanilac County's Worth Township.
The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Black River Road near Burns Line Road.
The investigation determined a 2019 Can Am Maverick X3, which was being operated by a 27-year-old Melvin man, was traveling northbound on Black River Road when it entered a ditch, the sheriff's office said.
The vehicle jumped an embankment and landed in the ditch, where it overturned into the roadway, the sheriff's office said.
A 20-year-old Brown City woman and a 20-year-old Ypsilanti woman were ejected from the vehicle. They were transported to Port Huron McLaren for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.