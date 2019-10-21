Two Mid-Michigan women are behind bars after shoplifting at Valley Center shopping plaza in Saginaw Township on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said that two 18-year-old females from Buena Vista were tried to shoplift from the TJ Maxx Store at about 6:30 p.m.
Pussehl said when they left the store, they got into a 2004 blue Lincoln LS.
He said that as they tried to leave, they hit three vehicles in the parking lot. A 2010 Chevy Traverse, a 2013 Chevy Silverado, and a 2019 Toyota Highlander were hit.
Pussehl said the vehicle stalled on them so they attempted to flee the parking lot on foot.
A Saginaw Township Police officer saw them running in the parking lot and arrested them both for retail fraud. They were taken to the Saginaw County Jail.
Pussehl said the stolen clothes were recovered.
