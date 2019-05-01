A man has been charged, nearly two years after the alleged crime.
In June 2016, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a boat in a shed was damaged beyond repair.
Investigators said the boat, owned by Troy Kosinski of Port Austin, was stored in a shed on Verona Road.
Kosinski reported that he found several holes drilled into the boat’s hull, engine, and gas tank. There was also several hundred dollars of fishing equipment and a GPS taken from it.
The total damage outweighed the uninsured boat’s value, making it a total loss, according to deputies.
A $2,000 reward was offered for information; but the investigation hit a standstill.
That’s until about 60 days ago.
That’s when the sheriff’s office said it got information that a suspect had been talking about the incident to others.
Deputies followed up, and the investigation resulted in a two-count felony breaking and entering warrant with intent to cause damage and commit larceny to be issued for Travis Kosinski, 39, of Port Austin.
He was arrested and arraigned, but later posted bond.
