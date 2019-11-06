Two years after the death of their sister was murdered, her family is close to justice.
“[She was the] life of the party, had a smile that would brighten up a room."
Veris Thompson was a young mother, she was known to everyone by her nickname Sugar.
"Everybody loved sugar,” her brother Kevin Wicker said. “She was beautiful, bright, light-skin, she was just a fun person. That was my sister. I love her."
One night in September 2017, investigators say Sugar was intentionally hit by a car, killed at the intersection of Braley and Division on Saginaw's west side.
She was 27-years-old.
The man behind the wheel was on the run for more than a year until December 2018 when Saginaw County deputies arrested Eddie Bowens.
Eddie was the father of one of Sugar's children, he's charged with her murder.
"Being the big brother, you got that feeling that you're supposed to have protected her," Wicker said. "It's hard that you have to revisit that night, that you have to revisit that moment."
And that's exactly what Sugar's family has to do now that Bowen's trial has finally begun, more than two years after her death.
Wednesday her family filled the courtroom.
"We have to see him in court, which is troubling." Her brother Obed Thompson said. "The sense and impact of knowing what took place, step-by-step, moment-by-moment, evidence that was shown, it's hurtful to relive."
But together, Sugar's family is holding strong. They say they owe that strength to God.
"I can see God's hands moving all the way through this,” Wicker said."We got the closure when he got caught. Now we about to get the closure of the conviction and so yeah, I’m ready."
