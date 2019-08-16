It’s been two years since Connie Rau talked to her daughter Presley and the mystery of her disappearance is weighing on the family’s minds.
“I worry all the time,” Connie said. “If she eats, if she has food, clothes. Is she hurt? I know she wants to be with her daughters.
These questions weighing heavy on Connie’s heart.
It's been two years since she's seen or heard from her daughter Presley Rrau. Their last phone call was on August 8, 2017. Presley was reported missing just 5 days later.
“It's your worst nightmare,” Connie said. “That's true, it is.”
Presely went missing from an area near Atherton and Fenton roads in flint.
“I couldn't get a hold of her,” she said. “I kept calling and no one would answer the number.”
Her parents say Presley wasn't perfect, but she was trying to get her life together and be there for her three daughters. The youngest, just 3 months old when Presley went missing.
They’re now daughters are now ages 9, 4, and two.
Connie said they miss her more than anything.
“She will ask questions like ‘Can I see mom?’ Connie said. “The one that’s nine, it’s really hard for her because she’s older and she remembers mom more. She has a rough time with it.”
Presley’s parents are left waiting on answers that they worry will never come.
But they're hoping for a miracle, they believe there's someone out there that knows something.
And if that's you, Connie hopes you do the right thing.
“Please tell us,” Connie said. “Even if it’s not important to you, it could be to us. We need her home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.