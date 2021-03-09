The B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Saginaw County.
An 80-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 18 and her test was randomly selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing and subtyping, according to the Saginaw County Health Department. Her subtype came back as the B.1.1.7 variant, commonly known as the U.K. Variant.
The woman is no longer hospitalized and has been out of quarantine since Feb. 28.
The health department is asking residents to continue taking precautions against the virus as variants become more prevalent in the state.
