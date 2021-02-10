The B.1.1.7 COVID variant has been identified inside a Michigan Department of Corrections facility.
One person inside the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia has been identified with the COVID variant, commonly known as the U.K. variant.
This is the first variant found inside an MDOC and all prisoners and staff inside the facility will now be tested daily instead of weekly.
“The MDOC will be taking extra steps to identify where this variant is present amongst staff and the prisoner population and we will continue to do everything we can to keep the prisoners, our staff and the community safe,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said.
Certain prisoners and staff at Duane Waters Health Center and Macomb Correctional Facility will also be testing daily. Before the variant was detected at the Ionia facility several COVID-positive prisoners were transferred to those facilities.
