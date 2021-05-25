The University of Michigan Athletics will start using mobile ticketing for events beginning with the 2021 fall season.
Event tickets can be purchased on smartphones, while print-at-home tickets will be discontinued.
Mobile tickets will apply to all sports except for football, where returning season ticket buyers can have them printed.
U of M mobile tickets allows for contactless transactions, faster delivery of tickets, flexibility for ticket holders, improved safety and reduction of counterfeit situations, and efficiency at venues.
Coming this summer, fans can find their ticket on the new Michigan Athletics mobile app. The app will also have event schedules, customizable push notifications, live and archived video and audio, podcasts, and more. It will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
U-M Athletics plans to give more information in the coming months. The university said based on the state’s latest guidance, the path is cleared for Michigan Athletics events to return to full capacity starting with the fall competition.
