A multi-million dollar investment is coming to the city of Flint.
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the United States Secretary of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is giving the University of Michigan-Flint $3.8 million to construct the new College of Innovation and Technology.
The money comes from a CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant. The grant is projected to create 126 jobs, retain 175 jobs, and generate $10.4 million in private investment.
“We are grateful to Secretary Raimondo and the Biden Administration for investing in University of Michigan-Flint's College of Innovation and Technology,” Whitmer said. “This grant will help us usher in a new era of prosperity by supporting over 300 good-paying jobs and generating $10.4 million in private investment.”
“The University of Michigan-Flint is a pillar of excellence in the community and continues to offer residents access to a college degree as an investment in their future,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “This grant to build the College of Innovation and Technology will create jobs and strengthens UM-Flint as a higher institution committed to student success. The City of Flint looks forward to supporting this work and our continued partnership to get residents back to work and back to school.”
“Thank you to the U.S. Economic Development Administration for their support for a new College of Innovation and Technology building at UM-Flint,” University of Michigan-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta said. “This catalytic investment in support of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology development will serve as the entryway for industry and community partners to advance economic growth in the region. We are grateful to the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and other UM-Flint partners for their generous financial support of this transformational project. Our industry partners have been instrumental in the success of this proposal, and we continue to benefit from their shared vision and collaboration as we help prepare the Flint region and the state of Michigan with a workforce for Industry 4.0.”
The grant will be matched with $4.9 million in local funds.
