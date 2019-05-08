A judge has taken the extraordinary step of ordering the president of the University of Michigan to report to court to discuss how to handle a sexual misconduct case against a student.
The university asked federal Judge Arthur Tarnow to reconsider the decision, but he declined Wednesday.
During a conference call last week, Tarnow said school lawyers must bring Mark Schlissel to court. The judge was blunt, saying: "He will be here." It's possible that the June 11 meeting won't be open to the public.
A graduate student accused of sexual misconduct, identified as John Doe, is suing U-M. The school froze Doe's undergraduate degree and academic transcript until Tarnow intervened in 2018. The issue now is what type of process U-M will use to handle the misconduct allegation. Doe denies any wrongdoing.
A federal appeals court last year said the university must allow cross-examination when students are accused of sexual misconduct.
