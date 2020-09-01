Michigan Medicine is teaming up with a pharmaceutical company for a clinical trial to test a COVID-19 vaccine.
The AZD12222 COVID-19 VACCINE Study will research an investigational vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Michigan Medicine said in a press release on Sept. 1.
The university is teaming up with AstraZeneca for the study.
U-M is recruiting hundreds of participants for the trial. U-M is one of several sites across the country taking place in the trial.
The study aims to include 30,000 participants over a two-year period, Michigan Medicine said.
“The importance of a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 cannot be overstated. The AstraZeneca Phase III trial will bring answers as to the effectiveness of this vaccine. At the end of the day, this kind of rigorous clinical trial with the commitment of Michigan Medicine and other study sites to safety will be a key step in realizing a vaccine that will save lives when one is developed,” said Dr. Marschall Runge, dean of the U-M Medical School and CEO of Michigan Medicine.
This trial is one of several vaccine trials being funded through a public/private partnership under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
It is designed to accelerate the development of a life-saving vaccine to prevent COVID-19, while maintaining safety and efficacy standards, Michigan Medicine said.
“We are proud to advance the University of Michigan's outstanding legacy of excellence in vaccine trials with this important clinical trial partnership. We hope one day soon to be able to announce a successful vaccine against COVID-19 and save lives,” said Dr. Mark Schlissel, president of the University of Michigan.
You can learn more about the study here.
