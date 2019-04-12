The University of Michigan is informing students and staff that an international visitor who has returned home has been diagnosed with measles.
The university says anyone who was in certain campus buildings from April 1 through April 5 should monitor themselves for rash, fever or other symptoms. The locations are the Intramural Sports Building, North Quad Complex and the Angell Hall Courtyard Computing Site.
There could have been exposure away from campus, too. A list of locations is on Washtenaw County's website.
The case is not part of the official Michigan measles count, which stands at 39. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reduced the count by two Friday after additional tests ruled out the highly contagious disease.
Health officials still are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven't received the vaccine in the past. The number of measles cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.