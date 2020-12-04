The University of Michigan is reporting 179 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus.
That number includes all student athletes who are on campus for optional workouts and includes testing through Dec. 4, the university said.
More than 20,234 tests have been given to student-athletes during that time.
In addition, 22 staff members have also tested positive.
Fifteen of the positive results were reported between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4. The rest are previous cases.
