The University of Michigan is reporting 270 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus for the 2020-2021 school year.
That number includes all student athletes who are on campus for optional workouts and includes testing through Feb. 5, the university said.
More than 40,000 tests have been given to student-athletes during that time.
In addition, 30 staff members have also tested positive.
Seven of the positive results were reported between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5. The rest are previous cases.
