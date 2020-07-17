The University of Michigan has had eight student athletes test positive for COVID-19.
As of July 17, the university has tested 485 student athletes. Among those, eight tested positive.
Four of those athletes were tested for the virus on July 13 and 14.
Additionally, the university has tested 150 staff members. None of those tests returned a positive result.
