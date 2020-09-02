A Michigan economist has found the state’s unemployment benefits has helped bolster the economy.
Gabriel Ehrlich from the University of Michigan said the unemployment benefits and workshare program have helped Michigan outpace the nation in consumer spending.
Since March 15, $22 billion in benefits has been paid to more than $2.1 million Michigan residents.
“Our unemployment system was designed to be a safety net for both our workers and economy,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “As we have throughout the pandemic, the UIA will continue to work, day and night, to provide this emergency financial assistance quickly so that claimants have the resources to provide for their families.”
Ehrlich said Michigan did a “better job in getting benefits to people in a timely fashion” than other states, and that the state has “seen a stronger recovery in consumer spending here than nationally.”
Michigan has been ranked no. two in consumer spending relative to pre-pandemic levels, according to Harvard-based Opportunity Insights.
Ehrlich said the workshare program said helped more than 2,500 employers, paid $450 million in benefits while saving the state’s trust fund $212 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.