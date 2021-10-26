The University of Michigan announced any employee found in noncompliance with the school’s vaccine policy will face additional accountability measures.
Under the university’s current vaccine policy, all faculty and staff on all campuses must be vaccinated or receive an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons. Any employee receiving an exemption must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
According to the university, employees are considered noncompliant if they receive an exemption but do not complete weekly testing, or if they do not have a verified vaccination or exemption regardless of whether or not they complete weekly testing.
University staff have until Nov. 8 to report the start of their vaccination process or to request an exemption. Staff found noncompliant after the deadline will not be allowed to work and will not be paid until they come into compliance. If staff fail to come into compliance at all, they will undergo a discipline process leading to termination.
University faculty found noncompliant by the end of the academic semester will be placed on a 30-day unpaid leave. If faculty is found noncompliant after the end of the semester, they will be subject to dismissal.
Michigan Medicine employees have until Nov. 1 to be brought to compliance with the university mandate, or they too will face disciplinary action followed by dismissal.
Staff and faculty members working fully remote are also required to comply with the university’s mandate policy, though they are not required to undergo weekly testing unless they need to work on-site or interact with others in-person for work.
Employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement that are not currently subject to the mandate will not be affected by this announcement. However, they are required to continue to wear face coverings and complete the daily screening using the ResponsiBLUE symptom-tracking app.
Employees hired into a job covered by a collective bargaining agreement after the vaccine mandate policy took effect are still subject to the mandate as part of pre-employment screening.
University Human Resources will coordinate with schools, colleges and units to notify staff this week and encourage them to come into compliance with the policy.
It is not yet clear how any upcoming federal vaccination mandates will create additional requirements or changes for U of M employees.
Additional information about these mandates will be available soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.