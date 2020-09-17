The University of Michigan Flint is creating a new department to help students delve deeper into modern technical career fields.
The university announced Thursday the College of Innovation and Technology.
They said the college will bridge the gap between vocational technical training offered by community colleges and the science-based bachelor’s degree programs in engineering and computer science.
The four-year bachelor’s degrees will give students technology training in automotive, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, health care, aerospace, cybersecurity and other sectors of the economy.
“The technology-intensive future demands that we prepare our graduates to develop and apply technology in new ways that will benefit society,” said UM-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta. “Within this new college, faculty will encourage students to pursue creativity, innovation and entrepreneurism as they earn their technology degrees in new and emerging sectors of the economy.”
The college is being developed thanks to a $10 million grant given to the university Wednesday by the C.S. Mott Foundation.
“I think C.S. Mott would applaud this grant,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation and great-grandson of its founder. “He once took an order for 500 automobile axles before he’d built one and then said he sweated blood to get the job done.
UM-Flint said this will make them one of a small number of universities in Michigan that have a college dedicated to technology.
They also expect the college to help grow enrollment and positively impact the global economy.
General Motors expressed their optimism in the college.
“General Motors has a special interest in the revitalization of Flint, the birthplace of our company. UM-Flint’s College of Innovation and Technology is a bold and compelling initiative. We look forward to working with their leadership to help shape programs that will produce highly skilled, technologically savvy, job-ready graduates to help boost regional competitiveness,” said Kimberly J. Brycz, senior vice president of Global Human Resources at General Motors.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is also excited about the college.
“Flint is a community that was built on innovation. By harnessing our energy, creativity and determination, UM-Flint’s new College of Innovation & Technology will provide significant educational and economic opportunities for our residents and a new generation of entrepreneurs and thought leaders for our business community,” Neeley said.
