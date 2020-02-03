The University of Michigan-Flint is introducing an esports team in fall 2020.
Esports is video game multiplayer competitions played by teams or individuals.
“We are always seeking ways in which UM-Flint can be responsive to what prospective students are looking for in a campus,” said Kristi Hottenstein, U of M-Flint’s Vice-Chancellor of Enrollment Management. “The rise of esports in higher education is a hot topic right now, and more and more students are looking at esports as an important criterion for selecting a university – either as an academic discipline or a social pursuit.”
The team will get new equipment and a place on campus to practice, train, and compete.
Officials plan to recognize the team as an official club sport and expect it to gain a lot of interest.
U of M-Flint is joining at least 15 other Michigan-based universities and schools that have esports in some capacity.
University officials believe esports is another avenue to recruit and engage students who don’t normally take part in campus activities.
“In the next 10 years, I expect every university to offer esports to students,” said Jason Gooding, a support specialist in the university’s IT Services who will help lead the team in the first year. “In many ways, the community and support you feel from an esports team is the same as any other, with emphasis on working with others, social skills, strategic thinking and planning, self-directed learning, and time management.”
