In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, University of Michigan Flint is working to provide medical professionals with a brief respite.
They’re opening residence halls to doctors and nurses working throughout Genesee County to fight COVID-19.
"This would really provide a respite for them,” said Christopher Giordano, vice chancellor of student affairs. “It'll provide an opportunity for them to rest after their duties."
He says with many students already off campus due to the pandemic, they've converted one of their residence halls into a shelter for medical staff looking to avoid exposing their friends and family to the virus.
"We're already housing some, we have 25 right now,” Giordano said. “We're anticipating that we will house about 60."
But he says they can even go above that, so long as they follow CDC guidelines, which include providing attendees with their own living quarters and individual bathrooms.
To cover the cost of maintenance, Giordano says there is a $20 fee per night, but explains that so far people in the community have already donated enough money to allow these medical professionals to stay there free of charge.
And he hopes they can keep providing this space for as long as necessary.
"We have committed to providing this service to the community, until we reach capacity and until further notice," Giordano said.
