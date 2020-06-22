University of Michigan-Flint has released its plans for the fall.
The university said the majority of classes will be taught remotely, with some in-person classes taking place on a limited basis.
A new screening process will also be in place for those who go to campus. That screening process includes a health check and a face covering requirement for everyone.
Employees are also being encouraged to work remotely if at all possible.
The university also said events and activities will mostly occur in a virtual format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.