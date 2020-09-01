The University of Michigan-Flint said a member of its community is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.
The individual tested positive during a routine health screening at the Riverfront Residence Hall.
According to the university, the individual was not in close proximity to others while on campus.
The offices of Environment, Health and Safety, and Dean of Students are working with the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) to support contact tracing efforts.
Facilities & Operations are working to clean and disinfect the spaces associated with the positive case. The spaces that may have been impacted have been taken out of service, the university said.
All members of the community are recommended to do the following to limit exposure to the virus:
- Wearing face coverings
- Frequent hand washing
- Maintaining at least 6 feet physical distance from others
- Avoid large gatherings
- Complete the daily ResponsiBLUE health screening
- Stay home if you have symptoms, are ill or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19
