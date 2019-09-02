Things were quiet Monday at U of M Flint but come Tuesday this place will be bustling with students, as they return to school.
"it's exciting and invigorating you know, because you're in new places and new experiences with everybody and stuff,” said freshman Fernando Media.
With any new adventure being nervous usually comes with the territory. And that's certainly the case for Media.
Monday, he got a tour of the Flint campus, ahead of the start of class.
Media says he's most looking forward to...
"Meeting new people is always good, making connections with people, hopefully making a lot of fun friends."
One friend he's already made is Resident Advisor Diamond Davis.
She said thanks to a new move-in system they're trying this year, getting settled in his dorm went smoothly for Media and other students.
"a couple carts come in at a time, so we can make sure that it’s not very clustered," Davis said.
She said something as simple as minimizing hallway traffic on move-in day, can decrease anxiety for students.
Media said, nerves and all, 9:30 Tuesday morning school mode begins.
"I've always been a good student so it’s just getting back into that role and probably studying a little bit longer than I'm used to," Media said.
