University of Michigan Health has paused COVID-19 vaccine registration for residents in phase 1B.
Residents 65 and older and frontline essential workers are included in that phase.
“Due to lower than expected vaccine dosage supply in the state of Michigan and at Michigan Medicine, we are temporarily pausing the scheduling of new first-dose appointments to phase 1B patients beginning Jan. 11, 2021, to ensure sufficient supply for individuals who are due for their second dose,” U of M Health said.
The university said it has established a system to administer up to 12,000 vaccines per week.
Residents in phase 1B will be allowed to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the vaccine once the supply is available, the university said.
