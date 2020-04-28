The University of Michigan is issuing a hiring freeze and employees’ base salaries will not increase through the end of the 2020-2021 budget year to preserve financial resources.
In an email sent to faculty and staff on April 20, President Mark Schlissel said the university anticipates losing between $400 million to $1 billion through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Along with the hiring and pay freezes, voluntary programs for furloughs and reduced hours, postponement of construction projects, and the suspension of all non-essential expenditures are among the measures taken to preserve financial resources.
President Schlissel announced the chancellors of U of M-Dearborn and U of M-Flint will reduce their monthly salaries by 10% through the end of the year.
Remaining executive officers, the chief diversity officer, and athletic director at the university will reduce their salaries by 5%. According to the university, these cuts are voluntary.
“The University of Michigan is an institution that has stood the test of time for more than 200 years,” Schlissel said. “While it will not be easy, U-M will overcome this pandemic and we will — as we always have — uphold our public mission and the promise we have made to those we serve.”
Schlissel said additional measures could be necessary for the months ahead “to address growing consequences of the pandemic.”
