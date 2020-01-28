The University of Michigan has issued a travel restriction for the country of China due to coronavirus concerns.
"Undergraduate students may not proceed with U-M related travel to China and graduate students may only do so with an ITOC approved safety plan, which ensures they are aware of the health risks, have developed strategies to stay safe, and are prepared to shelter in place should China impose additional travel restrictions," the university said on its website.
In addition, the Flint campus is following suit.
"Because of the CDC action, all travel to China is under a U-M travel restriction," U of M-Flint said in a letter to students and staff. "We are working closely with our U-M colleagues to monitor the situation and will continue to update the campus."
The university also created a team to monitor the situation.
Learn more about the travel restriction here.
