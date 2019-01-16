All eyes are on Detroit as it is just days away from the public opening for the North American International Auto Show.
Along with sleek sports cars and sturdy pick-up trucks, industry experts are focusing on driverless technology.
Two rivals are facing off at the show, but it’s a little different.
“On the field, it’s sibling rivalry. Off the field, it’s brotherly love,” said Greg McGuire, with the University of Michigan.
McGuire said the Wolverines and Spartans are putting their rivalry aside to pave the way for the future of driving.
“If we’re gonna reduce fatalities, there’s gotta be collaboration. Now, it may be competitive collaboration, but there’s gotta be collaboration,” McGuire said.
That happens at U of M’s research facility, M-City. The facility allows companies, government entities and even Michigan State inside.
“We use that to test systems when they’re not yet able to go out into the real world and operate safely or we really need to control the environment,” McGuire said.
Leo Kempel, with Michigan State, said one of the systems they are testing is souped up with sensors to teach the car to drive better than a human.
“It can see parts of the spectrum that you and I can’t see,” Kempel said.
Students and faculty are teaching the car how to recognize what’s around them.
“It’s about safety. What’s the next generation of safety? Now how to survive a crash, but how to prevent a crash,” Kempel said.
Right now, Michigan State’s car can recognize objects like cars and pedestrians. The hope is one day, everything on the road – from cars to traffic signals – will talk to each other and keep people safe.
“You start developing technologies that anticipate problems in order to avoid problems,” Kempel said.
