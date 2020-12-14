The University of Michigan will soon begin vaccinating its healthcare workers with a plan to distribute the vaccine to all members of the campus community who want it.
The announcement was made to the campus community on Dec. 14 in an email from President Mark Schlissel and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs Marschall Runge.
Michigan Medicine said it expects to vaccinate a small number of healthcare workers Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.
“This is great news and, knowing how challenging the last year has been for all of us, we are optimistic about these first steps on our road back to normalcy after this long journey with COVID-19,” Michigan Medicine said.
Staff and students should receive a questionnaire later this week asking if they want to receive the vaccine.
The vaccine is not mandatory, the university said.
“We will eventually have enough supply for all who want the vaccine," the university said.
The populations for different vaccination phases are as follows:
- Phase 1A — Paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.
- Phase 1B — Workers in essential and critical industries, including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.
- Phase 1C — People at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.
- Phase 2 — A mass vaccination campaign for all adults.
