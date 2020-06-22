The University of Michigan has released its return to school plan for the fall, and it includes a mix of in-person and remote classes.
In a message from President Mark Schlissel, the university outlined the changes it will make next year due to COVID-19.
Some of the changes include courses offered in formats that include in-person, remote, and mixed instruction, depending on curricular needs. The university says that generally, large classes will be held remotely in Ann Arbor, with small classes being held in person, and medium-sized classes being a hybrid of the two.
For the Ann Arbor campus, classes will begin Aug. 31, 2020, as previously scheduled, but fall break will be eliminated. The last day of in-person classes for the semester will be Friday, Nov. 20. After a nine-day-long Thanksgiving break, classes will resume remotely on Monday, Nov. 30 and continue until Dec. 8., with finals running Dec. 10-18.
A December Commencement ceremony will also not be held this year.
For the winter term, the university’s plan is for classes to begin on Jan. 19, 2021, immediately after U-M’s traditional Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Symposium on Jan. 18. Spring break will be eliminated, and finals will run from April 22-29.
The university said the Flint and Dearborn campuses will also adjust their academic calendars.
Michigan Housing will set aside living spaces to quarantine and care for those with significant exposures to others diagnosed with COVID-19, as well, to isolate those diagnosed with this infection who cannot return home to recuperate.
For more details on COVID-19 testing, monitoring, and mitigation, and campus experience, click here.
