The University of Michigan is requiring anyone in a campus building to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.
The new policy will take effect on Aug. 11 and applies to the Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint campuses, as well as other university-occupied properties.
All students, staff, faculty, and visitors must wear a face covering on U-M buses and in most indoor settings, including classrooms, libraries, offices, and indoor sports venues. Vaccinated students living on campus will not have to wear their face covering while in their own residence hall, including common areas. Unvaccinated students should consider wearing a mask in residential areas, the university said.
“I know that we’ve already become accustomed to not wearing a face covering if vaccinated, but we want everyone in our community to be as safe as possible, especially as the highly infectious delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread,” President Mark Schlissel said. “'Breakthrough infections’ can occur in vaccinated persons, but while they rarely lead to serious consequences, they can spread to others.”
Monday’s announcement is separate from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all students, faculty, and staff at all three U of M campuses and Michigan Medicine. Vaccination information must be submitted by Aug. 30.
“Widespread vaccination remains the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and our vaccination requirement will ensure that all of U-M can have a vibrant and engaging academic year,” Schlissel said.
