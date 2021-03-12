The University of Michigan will return to campus in the fall with most of the classes taught in person. Athletic events will have fans and residence halls will open at nearly 80 percent capacity.
According to the University of Michigan, the plan is predicted on the presumption that graduate student instructors, staff, and all faculty who want to be vaccinated will be vaccinated before the fall semester.
The announcement was made by President Mark Schlissel on March 12.
“We want our students to learn in the best way possible, and our faculty and staff to do what they do best and succeed at the highest levels. This goal is within our grasp,” Schlissel said.
