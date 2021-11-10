University of Michigan officials reported a significant rise in COVID-19 cases among students last week, with social gatherings without masks continuing to be the primary identified method of transmission.
U of M students currently make up 17 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County, and influenza rates are also rising among those students.
Testing of 950 students at University Health Service last week resulted in 70 positive cases of COVID-19 (7.4 percent), with the majority of those cases being classified as having mild symptoms.
Positive testing rates among students for influenza increased to 27 percent.
Quarantine & Isolation Housing on campus is currently at about 17 percent occupancy.
University officials are reminding students to get their COVID-19 and flu shots at any location on campus, or near their own residence when they are home for the holidays.
