The University of Michigan has been selected to host a presidential debate on Oct. 15, 2020.
The Commission of Presidential Debates made the announcement on Friday, Oct. 11.
The debate will take place at the university's Crisler Center.
It will be the second in a series of three presidential debates next year prior to the November election.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for the university community to contribute to our democracy, while setting an example of civic engagement and shining a light on the outstanding academic strengths of our institution," said U-M President Mark Schlissel. "Public service and civic engagement are at the core of our great university and its history."
