A group of student athletes at the University of Michigan started an online petition aimed at lifting the two-week shutdown of athletics.
The university announced the shutdown on Jan. 23. The suspension was due to positive tests of the new COVID-19 variant.
"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd director of athletics.
In the petition, the student athletes said they recognize the severity of the ongoing pandemic but called the suspension unfair.
“These student athletes have gone above and beyond in order to earn the right to have a season in the midst of a pandemic,” the petition reads.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were nearly 4,500 signatures.
