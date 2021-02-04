The University of Michigan will be holding its spring 2021 commencement virtually.
The virtual ceremony is set to start at noon on Saturday, May 1.
"We very much wish that we could hold a safe commencement in Michigan Stadium, along with the many other celebration activities that are a fundamental part of our community life and traditions," wrote University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel. "Commencement is the most joyous event of the academic year for many in our community, as we celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates and draw inspiration from the achievements they will share with our world.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university said there will be no in-person experiences.
U of M said the decision came after conversations with graduating students, a survey of those graduating in May, as well as discussions with university leaders and public health officials.
The university said even if public health guidelines change before commencement, it will not reconsider hosting an in-person ceremony.
“A change of plans later this semester would create an undue burden for our students and families at a time when many are already facing a number of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the university wrote on its website. “In order to provide the best experience for all students, our focus now is planning a virtual ceremony. We hope to host future in-person events that celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 once it is safe to do so.”
Students and families can find more information on the spring commencement on U of M’s website.
