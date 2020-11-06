The University of Michigan will offer more testing and remote learning options for its winter semester.
"The pandemic hasn’t gone away, COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase in Michigan and around the nation, and the winter will bring new and likely greater challenges. We know that cold and flu season, colder weather, and 'COVID fatigue' present very real obstacles for us," University President Mark Schlissel said in a letter to the campus community.
The winter term plan includes the following:
- Major increases in asymptomatic testing to detect virus infection that will be mandatory for some and easier to access for many individuals in the campus community.
- Only courses that must be taught in person will be delivered that way, as determined by instructors and program leaders.
- To reduce density in our residence halls, undergraduates who don’t need to be on campus should remain at their permanent residences for the semester and study remotely. U-M Housing will move exclusively to single-room occupancy. We will continue to provide a safe place for smaller numbers in our residence halls – particularly, those students for whom U-M is their home or who need to be on campus for health and safety reasons, required aspects of their curricula, or other extraordinary, extenuating circumstances.
The university also said it will apply the following:
- Safety remains an utmost concern throughout our community. We saw this in our surveys and heard it first-hand in discussions. We will prioritize the health of our students, staff, faculty and the surrounding community.
- Students and instructors want to continue to advance their academic goals as effectively and safely as possible, and we want all students to continue their progress towards graduation. Our plans emphasize our academic mission, with safety measures to address key concerns and more options for remote instruction. No instructors will be required to teach in person if they choose not to.
- Activities beyond academics are essential to the success of everyone in our community. We will work to ensure that student life on and off campus as well as staff and faculty working conditions are as safe, engaging and supportive as possible.
- The stresses felt in our community due to 2020’s combination of threats have been unprecedented. We must support all members of our community as they work through them, both as individuals and family members, and as contributors to our campus community. Mental health and community well-being are key components of our plans, and lower density across campus is aimed at relieving some of the higher stress work for staff.
"We want to make it easier for all members of our community to comply with public health guidelines and ease pressure on our quarantine and isolation housing and contact tracing. We will also intensify our enforcement of public health guidelines for our community," Schlissel said.
The university plans to release information for undergraduate students living in residence halls later on Friday.
"Please note that graduate and professional housing will remain unchanged as there has been very little COVID-19 transmission in those communities. We know that reducing the number of undergraduates in our residence halls will diminish a treasured part of our students’ college experience in a way that is inconceivable during normal times. This was a very difficult decision we had to make to support health and safety, and we apologize for the disruption it will cause," Schlissel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.