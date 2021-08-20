Students, staff, and faculty at the University of Michigan have been required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. The university is now updating its guidelines for home athletic games.
The masking policy for campus buildings in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint went into effect on Aug. 11. This was updated on Aug. 18 for upcoming sporting events as well. The face-covering requirement applies to all indoor areas at university venues including restrooms, locker rooms, press boxes, concessions, and operational booths.
Fans are not required but are encouraged to wear masks at outdoor events. Capacities will not be limited or reduced. The policy is subject to change.
Final decisions on winter sports will be made closer to the start of their respective seasons, the university said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.